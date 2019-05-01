Over the course of two years, large swaths of the Folly Beach Pier, one of the Lowcountry's most beloved oceanfront staples, will close while crews work to replace it.
The first phase of the project, slated to begin later this year, on the 24-year-old wooden structure will center on the walkway section of the pier. The first phase could last up to 22 months, according to the announcement from the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission. While no set date has been announced for the beginning of the construction, work could begin as soon as mid-September. Officials said that the pier remains safe in the interim. A design for the new pier is still being developed.
The next phase, following completion of the walkway, will replace the rectangular deck area behind the Pier 101 Restaurant and the gift shop. The restaurant and shop themselves will remain open throughout the entirety of the project.
A ramp that allows access to the completed part of the new pier will installed during this second phase, officials said, which is expected to take up to four months.
"The new pier will still have all of the elements visitors love about the existing pier, including fishing stations, places to watch the sunset and the beloved Moonlight Mixer dance series," according to the commission's announcement.
The county cautioned, however, that access to areas surrounding the pier may be limited, citing the presence of construction equipment. A third of the parking available to patrons who visit the pier could also be affected during the project.
Thousands have flocked to the 1,000-plus-foot iconic pier, which first opened in 1995, for myriad activities, shows and beach life views.
But, over the years, the wooden structure has drawn marine boring worms. The extent of the wear and tear to the pier was made known in 2013 when the parks and recreation commission performed dive inspections of the pier pilings, which officials subsequently encapsulated to slow down the deterioration, officials said. The life expectancy for pile-piers is generally between 20 and 25 years.
Florida-based consultants, Wantman Group, Inc., in West Palm Beach, is leading the development of the new pier. The group has filed an initial permit with the state's Ocean and Coastal Resource Management division and the Army Corps of Engineers.