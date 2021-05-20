Parts of eastern SC approach mild drought amid low rainfall and a dry April

Parts of eastern South Carolina are edging toward a drought as rainfall in the Pee Dee and along the coast has been lighter than normal since March.

While the winter months were wet, the spring has seen a significant deficit. For instance, Hartsville and Florence both recorded their driest April ever, state Climatologist Hope Mizzell said.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service also report there were lower-than-expected rain amounts at weather stations in North Charleston and North Myrtle Beach.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, a national tracking effort, shows a mild drought in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, including Horry and Georgetown counties. An "abnormally dry" area extends further, touching the edge of Charleston and Berkeley counties.

The state of South Carolina has not officially declared any level of drought yet because other indicators, like groundwater and streamflow levels, still show there's plenty of water in the hydrologic system, Mizzell said.

A drought can only officially be declared after a meeting of the S.C. Drought Response Committee. The earliest that panel could meet is early June, Mizzell said. They would likely consider whether to declare an "incipient" drought, or the lowest level of water scarcity.

In the short term, little relief is on the horizon. A "quite unusual" weather pattern of high temperatures in the 90s will set in on the Charleston area starting next week, Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist in the Weather Service's Charleston office said.

There's no rain expected in the next week.

The picture is similar along the Grand Strand, Tim Armstrong, with the Weather Service's Wilmington office, said.

That will prolong the driest recorded period in the Myrtle Beach Area since 2007, he said.

The positive news is that the past few years of floods and hurricanes have recharged the state's underground aquifers, he said. With the exception of farmers dealing with dry soil "there's no water supply issues yet," Armstrong said.