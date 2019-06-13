first wave wando river bridge opens.jpg (copy) (copy)

Traffic on Interstate 526 crosses the James B. Edwards Bridge between Mount Pleasant into Daniel Island after it reopened June 2, 2018, after a nearly three-week shutdown for emergency repairs of the westbound Wando River span. File/Wade Spees/Staff

 Wade Spees

A series of partial lane closures are coming to the James B. Edward Bridge over the Wando River. 

Crews will begin work on Sunday night and continue until June 27, said Kevin Turner, S.C. Department of Transportation district bridge engineer for the agency's Charleston-area office. One lane in each direction will be closed while crews work.  

Closures will be scheduled as follows, according to Turner:

  • Eastbound span on weeknights will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.
  • On Sundays, one lane in on each span will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.
  • Westbound span on weeknights will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. the following morning.

At minimum, one lane in each direction will stay open in an effort to reduce the impact to the motoring public, Turner said. While crews will strive not to close any lanes Friday or Saturday nights, motorists could encounter closures on those nights if weather conditions delay work on a prior day. 

The upcoming construction will set the stage for major work planned for the Wando River bridge later this year, he said. Dates for that project have not yet been set. 

The work is part of ongoing repairs and maintenance after the westbound bridge was closed to traffic for several days last May, after an inspection revealed one of its primary support cables had snapped. That cable was soon replaced, the bridge reopened to traffic on June 2, 2018, but other repairs are still ongoing.

In January, DOT announced a year of construction projects aimed at implementing 14 recommendations to improve the bridge and enhance safety. 

