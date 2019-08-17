Harbor View Road improvements on schedule (copy)

A portion of Harborview Road on James Island will be reduced to one lane of travel on Sunday for ongoing repairs to a sewage leak.

The partial lane closure will begin at noon and is expected to end around 5 p.m., according to the Charleston Police Department. 

The area of Harborview impacted by the closure is between the James Island connector ramps and the James Island Creek Bridge at Ellis Creek Fish Camp Restaurant, police said. Road crews will be present to help direct traffic.

"Motorists and first responders can expect delays in the area and are encouraged to use Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road as alternative routes during this time," police said. 

The leak began Wednesday morning after more than 7,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled from Charleston’s Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant into James Island Creek, authorities said. 

The leak lasted more than an hour, until a crew shut off a valve to the main, said Michael Saia, a spokesman for Charleston Water System, which runs the plant.  

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified of the leak.

