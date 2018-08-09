A part-time employee of a Charleston community center has been fired after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a minor at his home.
Domeneque Drayton, 20, was fired from his position at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St., after he was arrested by North Charleston police on Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
The incident leading to Drayton's arrest happened at his residence in North Charleston, according to a statement by Charleston city officials issued on Thursday.
As of Thursday, it did not appear that the victim was a participant in any Charleston city-sanctioned recreation program.
Officials, however, plan to send a letter explaining the situation to parents or guardians of all children who take part in programs at the community center where Drayton worked.
In the letter, any parent or guardian who has questions or concerns is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2400.