Part of Berkeley County's $11.6 million surplus to go to new courthouse, jail expansion

MONCKS CORNER – A portion of Berkeley County’s $11.6 million general fund surplus from 2020 will go toward building a new courthouse and expanding the jail.

Despite the pandemic, which has forced many municipalities and counties to cut back on services and capital projects, Berkeley County was able to generate a surplus in its general fund through a combination of rapid growth and fiscal restraint.

About $2.2 million of the surplus from the general fund will be set aside to build a new county courthouse and jail. That breaks down to $1.5 million for the courthouse and $700,000 for the jail.

Over the past two years, the county invested heavily in several capital projects, including a new coroner’s office and forensics building for the sheriff’s department. An expansion of the county’s administration building, which will house offices for a 911 call center, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, and a voter registration center, is scheduled to open at the end of the month.

The county’s courthouse is next on the list. The courthouse is one of the oldest public structures in Berkeley County. Construction on the original courthouse began in 1896 at a cost of $4,500. It was remodeled in 1965 and an annex was added in January 1992.

The Hill-Finklea Detention Center, meanwhile, has been one of state’s most overcrowded jails. It’s not uncommon for more than 500 inmates to be there at the same time, despite its 291-inmate capacity.

There are plans to increase the jail’s capacity to more than 750 with the construction of a new wing, but that is still years away.

The county pays about $800,000 a year to send inmates to the Charleston County jail when it has run out of space. That jail can hold about 2,000 inmates.

Neither the courthouse nor the expansion of the detention center has been formally approved or budgeted by the county council.

“We’ve addressed some capital projects already, but I think the next large ticket items for the county will be a courthouse and expanding the jail,” said County Councilman Josh Whitley, who is head of the finance committee.

The county had a $6.5 million surplus in 2019 and set aside funds for the courthouse ($932,000) and jail ($500,000). Over the past two years, the county has reserved $2.43 million for the courthouse and $1.2 million for the detention center.

The county’s financial health wasn’t always this good. Before county Supervisor Johnny Cribb came to office at the end of 2018, the county ran a $446,500 deficit in 2017 and a $2.2 million deficit in 2018, all despite being one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

“We’ve had pretty good back-to-back years,” Cribb said. “We’ve tried to put a lot of thought into the budget process and live within that budget. You don’t have that kind of surplus without every single person on our staff playing a part. ... They executed the budget flawlessly during what was uncertain times.”

County Councilman Brandon Cox and Whitely credit Cribb with helping the county turn things around financially.

“We’ve done a 180-degree turn on our finances in the last three years and a lot of that credit goes to Supervisor Cribb,” Cox said. “We don’t rely on business licenses or hotel accommodations tax to pay the bills, so to have a surplus during a pandemic speaks to the fiscal responsibility of Johnny and his staff.”

Whitley said the county has tried to stick to its original budget throughout the year, despite the pandemic. It was that discipline that led the surplus.

The $18.1 million surplus from the past two fiscal years have increased Berkeley County's fund balance from 17 percent of the county’s annual operating budget to 35 percent.

Because of the surplus county employees were given a 3 percent cost-of-living increase in January.

“Every department tried to be good financial stewards for our taxpayers,” Whitley said. “Supervisor Cribb was disciplined and he should be commended. If there wasn’t a need to spend the money, they didn’t spend it.”