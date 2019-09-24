Two properties, including an Ashley River Historic District woodlands with bluffs along the water and a Cape Romain marshland considered a birder's paradise, aren't expected to open to the public after votes made by a divided Charleston County Council.

The council, in a tie vote, recently rejected paying about $950,000 in Greenbelt sales tax money for nearly 200 acres of the Oaks Plantation between Magnolia and Middleton plantations, to be opened as a passive park.

The vote leaves the Open Space Institute, a nonprofit landscape conservation group that was handling the exchange, no option for winning Greenbelt funding except to rework its proposal for funding and reapply.

Meanwhile, the council approved about $1.95 million to transfer the privately owned 448-acre Stowe marshland property near McClellanville to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to be managed as part of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.

The approval was under the condition the private owner give up most of a set of seasonal exclusive hunting rights.

The owner isn't willing to do that, said Nate Berry, institute vice president.

"We are exploring whether there are alternative ways to do the projects, but we're not optimistic," Berry said.

The vote on the Oaks Plantation property came with council members Anna Johnson, Brantley Moody, Teddie Pryor and Vic Rawl opposed amid a controversy that one member called political.

The property is owned by the Evening Post Industries, which owns The Post and Courier. The company declined to comment.

The projects were the top two on the Greenbelt priority list, and both came with a lot of support while providing public access, said Councilman Dickie Schweers.

"I think we’ll tie on the vote tonight, and I think that’s extremely unfortunate,” Schweers said at a recent council meeting. "I don’t know how this got so politically sideways. This is strictly political, and I think some of this is grudge voting."

Pryor said he had a problem with the seven-year restriction on the Stowe tract for hunting rights.

"It would be like me selling you a house on the beach, and me telling you that you could only use it in the wintertime," he said. "I can’t support them having the land for them and their friends to hunt on for seven years when the public doesn't have access."

The properties would have been two of the more sizable scenic tracts to be turned over under conservation easement as trusts and other protection groups put more emphasis on giving people access in the rapidly developing Charleston metro region.

The Oaks would be the first property opened to general public use at a modest fee or no cost along the historic plantation stretch of Ashley River Road between Drayton Hall and Middleton Place. It includes more than a half-mile of walkable riverfront on old phosphate mining berms.

The Stowe property sits along the Intracoastal Waterway with sweeping views of the vast Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge island seascape and is within walking distance of McClellanville.

David Slade contributed to this report.