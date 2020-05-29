You are the owner of this article.
Parking rates rise and fines double starting Saturday on Isle of Palms

Parking rates will rise on Isle of Palms and penalties for violations will double starting Saturday, following a unanimous vote by City Council on Friday afternoon.

The daily parking rate for municipal lots will remain $10 Monday through Friday, but rise from $12 to $15 on weekends and legal holidays — matching the summer rates charged at Isle of Palms County Park.

Fees at municipal meters along Ocean Boulevard will rise from $2 to $2.50 hourly.

Fines for violations will double to $50 for meter violations, $200 for parking in loading zones and $100 for other parking violations.

David Slade is a senior Post and Courier reporter.

