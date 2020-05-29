Parking rates rise and fines double starting Saturday on Isle of Palms

Parking rates will rise on Isle of Palms and penalties for violations will double starting Saturday, following a unanimous vote by City Council on Friday afternoon.

The daily parking rate for municipal lots will remain $10 Monday through Friday, but rise from $12 to $15 on weekends and legal holidays — matching the summer rates charged at Isle of Palms County Park.

Fees at municipal meters along Ocean Boulevard will rise from $2 to $2.50 hourly.

Fines for violations will double to $50 for meter violations, $200 for parking in loading zones and $100 for other parking violations.