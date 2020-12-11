Parking lots where payments must be made by smartphone taking hold in Charleston area

On the Charleston peninsula, at Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, and on Isle of Palms there are now parking lots that require customers to pay by texting and then opening a website link on their smartphones.
"We are the first lot in downtown Charleston to move away from a gated system to a purely text-to-pay platform," said Joshua Schaap with Charleston Commercial, which manages the lots. “It is just completely game-changing."
The 152-space George Street Parking lot just switched to that system this month. That lot was part of a 2019 $24.5 million downtown real estate deal, and the surface parking lot continues to operate while long-term development plans are considered.
With no tickets and no gates, traffic doesn't back up coming into the parking lots, and there's also no wait to leave. Customers text a code, click a link, and pay for parking from their phone when they arrive — those who don't can get a hefty ticket or find their car booted.
The Shem Creek parking area for RB's restaurant and the Isle of Palms marina lot use the same system, Schaap said.
Paying online with a credit card eliminates parking lot tickets, gates, cashiers and the handling of cash. Of course, it also means people can't pay with cash, and those who don't have a smartphone or aren't comfortable using one to pay for parking could be perplexed.
Liz Schleifer used the system at George Street Parking for the first time Thursday, on her way to the Sottile Theatre where her daughter was performing in The Nutcracker.
"The process was actually pretty easy," she said, after reading instructions in the parking lot and paying with her phone. Sottile said the price to park seemed high, at $32.50 for six hours, but said she prefers surface parking lots to garages.
Across the parking lot, a car with Virginia license plates sat booted, with a large sticker on the window warning that it could not be driven. The text-to-pay system keeps track of who paid through license plates.
"It's not necessarily confusing," said Wesley Elvington, a West Ashley resident who also used the system for the first time Thursday at the George Street lot.
Elvington said he didn't like having to decide in advance how long he would be parking, and pay for that amount of time, but didn't find the payment system difficult.
"If you're used to buying things on your phone, it's fine," he said.
Of course, lots of people aren't used to buying things on their phone. Particularly older people.
“It’s very hard for the elderly, and people who don’t text, and that’s probably 50 percent of our customers," said Mariana Hay at Croghan’s Jewel Box, a King Street retailer with an entrance off the George Street parking lot.
Hay said the system also makes it more difficult to provide validated parking for customers, because they have to pay in advance for parking and then get a code from the retailer.
“Croghan’s, they are a great longtime retailer, and we get a lot of feedback from them about older customers," Schaap said.
He said the company did an education program with retailers who lease spots in the George Street lot, and hires "parking ambassadors" to help customers understand the system. He also said there are plans to post the parking rates at George Street, so that customers will know the cost before they park there, text, and click on a web link.