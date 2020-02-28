Parking lot full hours ahead of Trump rally at North Charleston Coliseum

Hours before President Donald Trump is expected to attend a rally at the North Charleston Coliseum, parking is full and the venue is urging attendees to hitch rides to the event.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the 7 p.m. rally on the eve of the S.C. Democratic primary, and entry to the 13,000-seat center is first-come, first-served. Similar rallies have issued more tickets than there are seats. Eager attendees camped around the coliseum overnight.

Parking, too, was reserved for the quick. All on-site lots, which charge $10 per car, had been filled by 10 a.m., according to Alan Coker, the coliseum's director of marketing.

Coker recommended attendees use cabs or rideshare services to reach the event. Budget extra time to get there, as North Charleston police said they expect Trump's motorcade to snarl traffic on Interstates 26 and I-526 near the coliseum.

CARTA is also expecting delays to routes include Express 3 and 4, and local routes 11, 12, 13 and 104. They'll post updates on Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority social media accounts.