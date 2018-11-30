Visitors and people shopping on the Charleston peninsula can park free in city and county parking garages for up to two hours with a Holiday Magic voucher through New Year's Day.
The voucher deal has been offered in prior years as well. It's meant to encourage shopping downtown where parking can be more of a challenge than in the suburbs.
To download a mobile-friendly voucher good for two hours of free parking click here.
To print out a parking voucher click here.
The vouchers can be used at most city and county-owned garages on the peninsula unless the garage is being used for special event parking.
Some vouchers are available in utility bills as well.
Here's a list of participating garages. Click on any of them to see the garage's location on a map: Visitor Center Garage, 34 St. Philip, Concord-Cumberland, East Bay-Prioleau, Aquarium, Midtown, Majestic Square and Queen Street.
Vouchers are one per car, per parking garage visit.
The parking promotion is part of the city of Charleston's annual Holiday Magic event, which includes the weekend Holiday Market in Marion Square, and on Sunday the Holiday Parade and tree lighting in Marion Square.