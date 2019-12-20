Construction on two new parks in Dorchester County is set to begin in March.

Voters approved $68 million in bonds meant to improve the county's parks and library systems in November. County Council gave final approval Dec. 9 to issue and sell the bonds.

Now, the county is taking the next steps forward. Not all $68 million of the bonds will be issued at once, and the county will start with issuing around $20 million immediately to begin the parks construction process.

"Technically speaking, we can't spend all the money right now," County Councilman Jay Byars said in a Facebook video posted Thursday to his constituent page.

That's because the sites for the Davis Bailey Park in St. George and the Ashley River Park in Summerville are already designed, permitted and ready to go out for construction bids, Byars said. The process for determining sites for future libraries in the county, on the other hand, is still in the works through the County Library Board.

Advertising for contract bids for the parks will begin in January, and the county expects to have the proposals back for evaluation in February.

The construction for Davis Bailey Park site will begin in early March. Construction on the Ashley River Park site will begin later in March.

The construction timeline, Byars said, is between 12 and 18 months, depending on weather conditions.

"The parks will be moving very quickly and those will be moving first," he said in the video.

Byars told The Post and Courier there wasn't yet a firm date on when the county library board had to bring official sites back to County Council for approval.

The board, he said, may have a location in mind in Ridgeville, and there may be the possibility of a collaboration between the county, Fort Dorchester High School and Dorchester District 2 for a shared-services library. But he cautioned that nothing is finalized.

Features of the 85-acre Ashley River Park are likely to include: an extensive trail system, fishing pond, rental spaces, playground, dog park, climbing wall, canoe and kayak rentals, event meadow and river access, according to the Vote Yes For Dorchester group who advocated for the referendums passage.

The smaller 20-acre Davis Bailey Park, which will be next to the Dorchester County Courthouse, will include: two youth baseball fields, a multi-use field, two basketball courts, a concession building, an event pavilion, a playground, adult fitness equipment, a pond, a one-mile paved walking trail, and an area designated for a spray fountain.