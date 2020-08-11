Park-and-ride facility to catalyze Charleston transit in summer 2021

Transit leaders in the Lowcountry announced a new linchpin to the tri-county commute puzzle on Tuesday, which will allow daily motorists and travelers to park on the upper peninsula and take a bus downtown to avoid traffic and parking.

A $2.7 million federal grant — part of $464 million allocated to 96 projects across the United States — is expected to wrap up in about a year.

The project will be built off Mount Pleasant Street and will inlude transit shelters, bike racks, parking meter kiosks and 115 parking spaces on 1.65 acres. Electronic signs will keep riders up to date on bus arrival times as well as detours and road closures across the peninsula.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments won the grant, and Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority said the those involved have been working together to brainstorm ways to increase accessibility. Such a parking plan convinced CARTA's leaders that Lowcountry riders would make use of the service at the Hospitality on Peninsula hub, Daniel Brock, regional strategist for the council of governments said, but funding was key.

From the HOP transit hub, commuters can take the free Downtown Area Shuttle or the King Street 20 route, CARTA said, which would bring riders from around the peninsula as well as North Charleston into the Charleston business center.

And as workers wrap up the project, authorities expect the proposed Lowline linear park and Lowcountry Rapid Transit to end up near the park-and-ride, giving commuters more options.

"We always knew we would need a better way of getting access on and off the peninsula ... park-and-ride was by far the most viable and attainable solution," Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings, the CARTA board chairman, said. "It was always high on our list."