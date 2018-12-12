Maybe it was the steady death toll from school shootings that set Jean Sutton's parental instincts in motion. Maybe it was the real-life horror stories she had read about, shootings where children shot each other with unsecured weapons.
But when she saw pictures of her son Townes' fourth-grade class handling replica rifles on a school field trip in early November, she wanted answers.
As a member of the Charleston chapter of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy group, she hopes to change the way schools notify parents about what will happen on field trips.
The weapons in question were non-firing flintlock muskets, part of the interpretive educational experience offered at the Powder Magazine, an early 18th-century building that's now a downtown Charleston museum.
Sutton said she had read the permission slip for the field trip but didn't remember reading anything about handling guns.
Worse yet, the pictures showed her son Townes' fourth-grade classmates acting cavalier around the weapons, in violation of the historic site's rules for students.
One child pointed a gun at a classmate's head and grinned; another propped the butt of a rifle on the ground and rested her chin on the barrel, she said. Sutton's mind flashed to news reports about children shooting themselves and others with unsecured weapons. There were 16 unintentional shootings by children in South Carolina in 2017 and seven so far in 2018, according to reports compiled by the activist group Everytown.
"Are they going to be able, necessarily, to discriminate between ‘Oh, that was a toy on the field trip, and this is not a toy’? I don’t know. Knowing all the 9-year-olds I do, I have my doubts," Sutton said.
Sutton and other parents first took their concerns to Principal Kim Jackson at their children's school, Mount Pleasant Academy, and found her to be receptive. The school will add a note about the guns to its future field trip permission forms, according to Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt.
But the parents wanted more. They have since asked district officials to add a similar permission slip warning for all schools that participate in the Rebels and Redcoats program at the Powder Magazine.
"We took the concern seriously," Pruitt said Wednesday. "The leaders in the District's Learning Services Division are discussing the matter with school principals so that they are aware of the concerns that exist.
"Field trip forms used by the schools include descriptions of the learning goals and activities for each field trip. Parents will have information that will enable them to make a decision regarding student participation and a school contact for any questions that they may have."
Alan Stello, program director at the Powder Museum, says he's been offering Revolutionary War educational programs for 10 years and never heard a complaint about the guns before. But he understood the parents' concerns.
As students handle the weapons, interpreters explain the slow process of loading a flintlock musket and the basic physics concepts of gravity and trajectory that soldiers would have had to consider in battle. The idea is to put students in an historical moment, such as 1780, when the British occupied Charleston.
Stello said his staff members are strict about taking the guns away from students who do anything other than hold them straight up and down. For the 30 or so school groups who participate every year, horseplay with the guns is not allowed.
"That was a rogue moment," Stello said of the poses captured in the photographs, "and rightfully so they were upset about it."