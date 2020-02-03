The family of a 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her Johns Island home in 2018 is suing several South Carolina law enforcement agencies claiming negligence and contending authorities could have done more to prevent the family's ordeal.

Thomas Lawton Evans, 39, received four, consecutive life sentences — in federal and state court — for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the child and brutally attacking the girl's mother on Feb. 13, 2018.

Evans followed the mother to her home and approached her from behind while armed with a knife, court records show. He pushed her inside the house, attacked and sexually assaulted her in front of her children and then left the home with the mother's purse and abducted the 4-year-old, leaving the younger children behind.

The lawsuit, filed in Charleston County Court on Friday, states that authorities "had multiple opportunities to prevent or to stop Evans' rampage before it reached (the family's) doorstep," and "negligently failed at every turn to perform their legal duties to protect" the family and Evans' other victims.

The Post and Courier is not identifying the family because of the nature of the attacks.

Court documents name the S.C. Department of Corrections; state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the Spartanburg, Charleston and Berkeley County sheriff's offices as defendants.

Evans was a violent criminal who "rampaged" across South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama between Feb. 1 and Feb. 14, 2018, the suit said. He was under the influence of drugs, including crack cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol.

During that 13-day period, he committed at least four violent assaults, numerous armed robberies, at least two burglaries and manufactured meth, the suit contends.

Starting in March 2010, Evans served a state prison sentence for burglary and armed robbery, the suit contends. During his time behind bars, he told prison officials that he worried he would not be able to control his violent predilections and drug addiction after his release.

While incarcerated, he also had numerous disciplinary infractions for drug possession and taking his roommate hostage with a knife less than one month before his release, the suit notes.

Prison officials didn't give Evans the mental heath care or addiction treatment he needed, the suit contends.

On Feb. 1, 2018, he was released and placed on parole, but state officials did not enter Evans into a public database indicating he was a parolee, the suit said.

Evans also failed to report to a parole officer within 24-hours of his release from prison, violating the terms of his parole, the suit claims.

Officials "did not take prompt steps to obtain a warrant for Evans due to his violation of the terms of his parole," the suit contends.

After his release, Evans moved in with a childhood friend, Sharon Hayden, and immediately started heavy drug and alcohol use, it claims.

Sometime around Feb. 3, he stabbed Hayden, who fled into the woods behind her home in Spartanburg County, the suit contends.

Evans later told investigators he left Hayden for dead, but her remains have never been found.

Evans took Hayden's car and fled.

Hayden's disappearance was reported to Spartanburg County deputies, who did not place information about Hayden's disappearance into the national Crime Information Center or issue any kind of information bulletins to be on the lookout for Evans or Hayden, the suit claims.

Spartanburg deputies also didn't contact state parole officials to notify them that Evans' may have violated the terms of his release, the suit contends.

On Feb. 4, Charleston County deputies were called to a James Island gas station after several credit cards Evans tried to use were declined.

Deputies questioned Evans but didn't contact parole officials or check to see whether he was on parole, the suit claims.

Evans was also visibly intoxicated at the time and didn't have a driver's license even though he was in possession of Hayden's vehicle, the suit contends.

If deputies had properly investigated, they would have found numerous reasons to detain or arrest Evans, who "would not have been able to continue his crime spree," the suit states.

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 10, Evans spent his time doing drugs and sleeping in a friend's shed, the suit claims. On Feb. 11, a concerned person called 911 in Berkeley County to report a man later identified as Evans walking around a neighborhood with a gas can asking for money.

Berkeley County deputies responded, questioned Evans and ran his identification through "their systems," the suit claims.

Deputies found that Evans' driver's license was suspended and that the vehicle he was using belonged to Hayden, the suit contends.

Deputies tried to call Hayden and spoke to her mother, who told them that Evans was a person of interest in Hayden's disappearance, the suit states.

Despite the factors at play, deputies did not detain Evans or investigate further, according to the suit.

Two days later, the assault and kidnapping on Johns Island occurred.

Evans was captured on Feb. 14 in Alabama. The girl was rescued by authorities but had already been sexually assaulted and suffered injury.

The suit contends the girl, her mother and her family suffered severe emotional distress in addition to other damages.

Medical bills for the girl's mother total more than $377,000, according to the suit. The girl's treatment has totaled more than $7,000.

