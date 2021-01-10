Parents, alumni concerned about future of Cainhoy Elementary School

HUGER — With a declining enrollment and a new multimillion-dollar school just down the road, the future of Cainhoy Elementary School is, at best, murky.

At its height in the 1970-80s, the rural Berkeley County school, which served students from kindergarten through the 12th grade, was more than just a place of learning.

For a town that didn’t get its first traffic light until the 21st century, the school served as a gathering point — part community center, part recreation facility and part social dance hall. Generational pick-up games of basketball and football were common after school and on weekends.

The school was the center of the universe for the students, teachers and administrators who walked the halls, wrote on the chalk boards and sat at the desks.

“If you needed a ride or got into trouble and needed a place to go, you went to the school,” said Luther Broughton, who graduated from Cainhoy High School in 1992. “Someone’s mother, or grandmother or aunt or uncle or father was always there to help. It was that kind of place.”

With Philip Simmons Elementary School, which opened five years ago at a cost of $34 million, there is a growing concern among parents, administrators, teachers and alumni that Cainhoy Elementary could be absorbed into its new neighbor just a short drive down Clements Ferry Road.

Officials at the Berkeley County School District said there are no plans to close the school, but the fear of its demise can be heard in the voices of the community.

“Do I think the school will eventually close? Yes, I do,” said Fran Karim, whose daughter, Ashlynn, is a first grader at the school and a member of Cainhoy’s Parent-Teacher Organization. “It might not be for a few years, but the way things are going, it’s inevitable.”

Since 2016, the year that Philip Simmons opened, enrollment at Cainhoy Elementary has dropped almost 20 percent, from 227 to 171. Cainhoy serves students from Head Start through the fifth grade. Philip Simmons, meanwhile, has seen its enrollment swell from 301 to 458 over the same period and has one fewer grade. There are about 30 students enrolled at Philips Simmons who are zoned for Cainhoy Elementary.

District officials said the public’s concerns over the school’s closure are unfounded.

“Cainhoy Elementary is a gem,” said Kelly Wulf, who serves as the chief academics and innovation officer for the school district. “I think when there's a new, shiny school, people want to check it out. I think things will settle down and those students will return to their community schools."

Like many tiny, rural schools, the fate of Cainhoy Elementary might already be decided in the name of cost-efficiency. Cainhoy Elementary can accommodate more than 800 students but has less than a fourth of that enrolled this winter. And the precedent of closing small rural schools has already been set in the Lowcountry.

In 1996, the district moved the Cainhoy High School students off the peninsula, dividing them between Timberland and Hanahan high schools. The middle school students came next in 2015, when they were sent to Philip Simmons.

In neighboring Charleston County, the district voted in 2016 to close Lincoln High School in McClellanville and move its students to Wando — the largest school in the state at the time with more than 4,000 students — in Mount Pleasant 30 miles away.

“If they close the school, there won’t be anything left but those sand mines,” said longtime Huger resident Paula Forbes, who has had three grandchildren go to Cainhoy Elementary. "It would be a gut punch to the community if that school closes."

‘A pillar of the community’

Cainhoy School opened its doors just two years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation of children in public schools was unconstitutional.

It was one of the area’s first schools to have a desegregated population.

Before the new school was built in 1956, African American students who lived in the area walked to one-room school houses like the Keith School off of Clements Ferry Food or the Charity Church School.

There was no electricity, no indoor plumbing, no frills. Teachers would use wood-burning stoves to cook the midday meals and heat the rooms that were usually overflowing with eager students.

“It was a huge difference in the quality of education when the Cainhoy school opened,” said Nakia Denmark-Asby, who graduated from Cainhoy High School in 1995. “The students had access to a quality meal, restrooms, telephones and most importantly, better-qualified teachers.”

Eight students donned their caps and gowns in the first graduating class, which included Emma Burns, Denmark-Asby’s mother.

Inez Broughton, who served as the school’s administrative assistant for 45 years, remembers the pride that students and the community felt about the school. Standing-room-only crowds would fill the stands for the school’s football and basketball games with many in attendance having no children or any direct connection to the school. Broughton said the annual homecoming festivities, especially the parade that would begin at Charity AME Church and finish on the school grounds, were always a highlight on the social calendar.

“The school was a pillar for the community,” said Broughton, who graduated from Cainhoy in 1962. “It brought everyone together — Black, White — it didn’t matter. They rallied around the school.”

Sybil Mitchell, a Cainhoy graduate and a native of Huger, said it was the school’s familial environment that separated it from other schools in the Charleston area. It was the school that tied the community of African Americans, Native Americans and Whites together.

“It anchored everything,” Mitchell said. “It was that multi-generational, multi-cultural link that bound everyone from all those diverse backgrounds together.”

The school produced its share of doctors, lawyers and engineers over the years. Luther Broughton, one of Inez Broughton’s five children who went to Cainhoy, was not only a future professional football player but also had the grades and test scores to get an academic scholarship to Furman University.

“People made assumptions about the school because of who went there and where it was located,” she said.

That sense of community took a major hit in 1996 when the school district decided to close the high school and send the students to Hanahan and Timberland high schools.

“The community fought against it, but it was devastating when they closed it,” Broughton said.

In 2002, a multi-million dollar renovation to help modernize the school was begun. The old elementary library would become the cafeteria. The cafeteria would become the elementary school wing. The welding and construction classes were converted into new music and art classes. The renovations were completed in 2004.

“The changes that were made were badly needed,” Broughton said.

Still, a decade later, the middle school was closed, and those students were moved up the road to Philip Simmons.

‘There’s a stigma’

One of the biggest issues for Cainhoy Elementary has been continuity at the administration level.

The school has seen no fewer than four principals come and go in the past 10 years.

LaWanda Glears is hoping to change that. A graduate of Cainhoy High in 1978, Glears is a veteran educator with more than three decades of experience in the classroom and as an administrator when she finally landed her “dream job" at her alma mater in 2018.

Her goal is to return the school to its former stature, but she knows that will be an uphill battle.

“I’m here for the long haul, to get this school back to where it was when I was going to class here,” Glears said. “It’s going to take time, resources and patience. I want to bring back the rich history that was once here.”

Since Glears has taken over as principal, she has implemented an after-school study program, enhanced the music department and added a basketball team. Glears has reached out to the community for help, too. The Daniel Island Rotary Club built desks for the students to use at home for virtual learning during the pandemic.

"Principal Glears is wonderful," Wulf said. "She's the right person at the right time for this job."

Glears was beginning to see the school pride she had grown up with return during basketball games last winter, but then the pandemic hit.

“You could see the community coming together and then everything came to a stop,” she said.

A key to keeping the school relevant and its doors open will be its ability to lure students from the new subdivisions popping up along S.C. Highway 41. New communities such as the sprawling Bridges at Seven Lakes and Brightwood Plantation, which is just a few miles down the road from the school, are zoned for Cainhoy Elementary.

“We would love to see those students walk through our doors," Glears said. "I just wish those parents would give us a chance."

The issue of luring some of those children from the newer subdivisions to the school is an issue of perception. Cainhoy Elementary is 78 percent Black, while Philip Simmons is 85 percent White. Persuading White parents to send their children to a predominantly Black school can be a daunting task.

Joseph Forbes, who is White, had three grandchildren attend Cainhoy in the past nine years.

“There’s a stigma because of the racial makeup of the school and that’s too bad because it’s a great school with great teachers, and Principal Glears really cares,” Forbes said. “If the parents could just get past the racial stuff and give the school a chance, I know they’d love it, too.”

Wulf said that the developments in place and the future growth in the Cainhoy area should bolster enrollment at the school.

“There is going to be tremendous growth in the coming years in that area and the days of Cainhoy being a small, neighborhood school will be a thing of past,” Wulf said.

Another issue has been the school’s annual report card. Cainhoy had a score of 22 out of the state’s 100-point scale, which represents an unsatisfactory rating, according to the annual report card issued by the S.C. Department of Education. Meanwhile, Philip Simmons Elementary had a score of 55, which is considered a good rating.

“The state report cards are only one snapshot of the school and doesn’t represent what the school is,” Glears said. “We are a good school, and we are working toward becoming a great school.”

Berkeley County school board member Frank Wright said any talk of closing Cainhoy Elementary School is premature.

“There have been no discussions or plans to close the school,” said Wright, who graduated of the Cainhoy High School in the 1970s. “There are challenges that face Cainhoy like any other school in a rural community that has suffered because of growth and development. We’re going to do the necessary things to do to keep our school open.”

Wright's comments haven’t reassured some of the school’s alumni.

“If you are being intellectually honest with yourself and see the matriculation of the enrollment, you can only draw one conclusion,” Mitchell said.

The conclusion that many parents and alumni have come to is that the school they care so much about will eventually become another statistical casualty in the name of development and cost efficiency.