Palmetto Behavioral Health cited for failing to report Sutherland fight

A state agency cited Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health for failing to report the assault that landed Jamal Sutherland in the Charleston County jail on Jan. 4.

As a result of the citation, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health is required to submit a plan to the Department of Health and Environmental Control explaining how it will correct the problem by June 4.

The mental-health facility did not immediately respond to a request for comment on May 28.

The investigation was initiated after the department received a complaint May 18 about Sutherland's arrest at the facility following a fight there, according to a department report.

Inspectors from the department’s Bureau of Health Facilities and Licensing made an unannounced visit to Palmetto two days later. The inspectors learned Sutherland, identified as “Patient A” in the report, attempted to flee from a nursing station, causing a scuffle with staffers. Hospital workers said Sutherland struck a staff member in the face, threw the person to the ground and kicked the person repeatedly, the report states.

Sutherland was able to run to another unit, and staffers were required to escort him back to his area. Sutherland was then discharged handed over to North Charleston police, the report states.

According to the department's regulations, “Incidents resulting in death or serious injury shall be reported, in writing, to the Department within 10 days of the occurrence.”

Sutherland, 31, was hearing voices and becoming paranoid in the days before his Goose Creek parents admitted him to the mental-health facility. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a teenager.

Sutherland and another patient were arrested after a fight, accused of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the jail. He died the following morning after he refused to attend bond court.

The following morning, deputies attempted to extract Sutherland from his cell after he refused to attend bond court. Two deputies shocked him six or more times and twice doused him with pepper spray. After he was handcuffed, one deputy placed a spit hood on his head as the other straddled his back, causing him to shout, “I can’t breathe.”

When deputies lifted Sutherland to seat him in a restraint chair, he was visibly limp and unresponsive, his head slumped onto his shoulders. Staff attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Those jail deputies have been fired and a public outcry has urged 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to file criminal charges against them.