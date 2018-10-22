Hurricane Willa on Monday bombed through the Pacific toward landfall in Mexico with the 155-mph winds of a horrifying storm. Not our problem, you say?
Think again.
Remnants of the storm could well make its way up the southeast coast later into the week and into the weekend as a powerful non-tropical coastal storm, said meteorologist Bob Henson, with the private company Weather Underground.
It could make a mess here.
The National Weather Service office in Charleston on Monday began ramping up forecasts for rain and wind, calling for 23 mph winds by Thursday night and a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday. The high percentage is unusual this far out in the forecasting, said Weather Service meteorologist Ron Morales.
"The remnants of Willa could be the main contributor of energy needed to spark the first real Nor'easter storm event of the fall," said meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow.
The winds will be the big threat, Gibson said, maybe reaching gale force on the coast. The weekend also will get rainy and cold enough to maybe bring snow to the mountains. Gale force winds are similar to a tropical storm, about 39 to 54 mph winds.
And yeah, Pacific storms tormenting South Carolina have happened. Patricia — the 2015 storm that became the most powerful on record — took a similar route, leaving Charleston streets swamped in 8-feet flood tides and dropping about a half inch of rain.
"It's rare but not impossible," said S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison Mark Malsick. At least two other Pacific storm remnants have come near or across South Carolina since 1965, he said.
Patricia brought storm surge into Florida's Gulf Coast, then tangled in with a weather system that brought winds from the northeast into Charleston during a late October full moon.
The result wasn’t pretty. Water flooded downtown Charleston homes 3 feet deep in spots. Commuter traffic headed to the Charleston peninsula from James Island, West Ashley, Interstate 26 and Mount Pleasant was left in gridlock until the tide fell back.
At least Willa won't be a hurricane when it gets here. The remnants aren't expected to whirl back into a tropical system moving up the East Coast, Henson said. The hurricane itself will come apart over the dry, rugged northern mountains in Mexico then get swept up with another weather front moving across the country, he said.