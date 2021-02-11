Owner of low-lying land meant for homes sues DHEC, Folly Beach after site work is paused

FOLLY BEACH — The owner of repeatedly flooded land on a marsh island is suing the city, state regulators and Charleston County for stalling efforts to build there.

Work to prepare the site for new homes was stopped after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control visited the land in the fall and determined that it had to redraw the boundaries of what was marsh and what was buildable property.

Officials inspected the site in October and November, two months in which the land in question was intermittently flooded by king tides that arrive in the Southeast like clockwork every autumn. Sea level rise has made these events more severe, and they repeatedly washed over some of the future house lots, which are on either side of Bowens Island Road.

The flooding was noted at the time by neighbors and city officials. Folly Beach Administrator Aaron Pope even asked in an October email if the owners were interested in donating one particularly problematic lot to the city's conservancy nonprofit, usually used to hold underwater lots on the beachfront side of Folly Island.

The request was quoted in the lawsuit. Pope deferred questions about the suit to the city's attorney, who declined to comment.

Landowner Clam Farm Partnership LLC said in its Feb. 5 complaint that government officials jeopardized its contract to grade the land and prepare utility lines, then sell it to a homebuilder.

The actions of city, county and state "have effectively precluded the Plaintiff from completing site work and the sale of the Subject Property," the complaint reads. "The Defendants’ actions have rendered the Subject Property valueless, causing damages to the Plaintiff in an amount likely to exceed ($2 million)."

Clam Farm had a total contract of slightly more than $4 million to prepare and sell the land to developer Stanley Martin Homes, but the sale has not closed, according to the suit. The agreement said that Clam Farm would deliver 26 house lots; 13 of those are at the center of the lawsuit.

Clam Farm has already developed and sold condos on adjacent land at the intersection of Bowens Island and Folly roads. Single-family homes next door were slated as the next phase of that work.

Named in the suit are the city of Folly Beach, DHEC, a DHEC office that issues building permits for sensitive environments, and Charleston County. All defendants declined to discuss the pending suit. None have filed responses.

DHEC told The Post and Courier in November that "critical areas are dynamic ecosystems and subject to change over time. A critical area line was established in 2016 but since that time, the line has moved in some locations at the site."

In DHEC language, a "critical area" is a sensitive habitat where most building is prohibited, including marshlands and active beach.

The suit asks for unspecified damages, legal fees, and rulings that would nullify the recent scrutiny of the property by city, county and state. In addition to attention from state regulators, an attempt by the city to revise plats that record the lots' buildable boundaries and a request by the county to review stormwater plans have infringed on Clam Farm's rights, the company said.

Matthew Tillman, an attorney for Clam Farm, also declined to comment.

The limited liability company holds a land disturbance permit from DHEC dating to at least 2007. It has been valid for so long in part because the S.C. General Assembly extended the life of development permits after the 2008 financial crisis, when many companies suddenly didn't have the capital to carry out building plans.

But the permit will finally expire on Feb. 14, according to the suit, and now, Clam Farm will miss the deadline to complete its work.