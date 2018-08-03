The owner of Halls Chophouse restaurant in Charleston — along with two other men — walked away uninjured after the private plane they were on skidded off a runway at Greenville Downtown Airport, authorities said.
On board the aircraft Friday were William Hall Sr. of Hall Management Group, Charleston-based attorney Neil Robinson, who represents Hall, and a pilot who authorities have not publicly identified, said Gregory Hoffman, spokesman for Hall.
Hall owns and operates Halls Chophouse, which has locations in Charleston and Greenville.
All three men were examined by a medical crew at the scene and released. Hall and Hoffman then proceeded to their meeting in Greenville that had brought them to town.
The aircraft involved is a twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 and is registered to Halls Management Group, Hoffman said. The flight departed from Charleston shortly after 9 a.m.
Greenville Fire Department spokesman Tristan Johnson said the incident was reported shortly after 10:20 a.m. The cause of the crash had not been determined.
"We're just glad everybody's OK," said airport director Joe Frasher. "That's the main thing."
Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive on scene sometime Friday afternoon, he said.
One of the four runways remained open on Friday, Johnson said, and only two were operational at the time of the crash.
Air traffic to and from the airport has not been adversely affected, authorities said.
The plane will remain on site until aviation authorities conclude their investigation, Johnson said.