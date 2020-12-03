Owner of Civil Rights-era hotel on James Island hopes renovation work can begin in December

JAMES ISLAND — Renovation of one of the last standing African American hotels — built on Mosquito Beach during segregation — may be approved in the next few weeks, and the property owner hopes work can begin as early as this month.

Mosquito Beach, off Sol Legare Road, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district in September 2019. Preservation and renovation of the Pine Tree Hotel received rare reimbursement grants from the National Parks Service's African American History Civil Rights program totaling about $534,000.

Bill "Cubby" Wilder, who inherited the hotel from his family, hopes work can begin after the county's planning commission meeting in December.

"With coronavirus, things are moving kind of slow. Everything that you do right now is remote," Wilder said. "It is a slow process right now and we've got to bear with it."

Still, he remains energized about the work to restore and revitalize an area that brought thousands of Black families to the area.

Wilder's uncle, Andrew "Apple" Jackson Wilder, opened a pavilion there on the Easter Monday of 1953. It became known for filling up with dancing and frivolity. The family later built the 14-room hotel. There was a shared bathroom on each floor and a shared kitchen on the first level.

Today, temporary construction fencing has been built around the bright blue, two-story hotel. A tarp is draped over the roof, which has collapsed and damaged the inside of the building. The short dead-end roadway is quiet now, offering a view of the marsh and old pilings of former pavilions.

Though not associated with the grant funding, Wilder's plans also include renovation and restoration of a restaurant nearby.

Improvements to the former Pine Tree Hotel were recently deemed historically appropriate by Charleston County officials, said Justin Schwebler, properties manager for the Historic Charleston Foundation. The Historic Charleston Foundation is the grant manager for the project.

"The hotel is in really rough shape," Schwebler said, describing the project as a "nearly complete rebuild."

Schwebler said the foundation is relying on Wilder to navigate through the rebuild.

"The rebuild, the design, the style of the building is based of his memory and some historic photographs he has," Schwebler said.

The building will be elevated out of concern for flooding in the area. A front portico — wiped away by Hurricane Hugo — will be replaced. The first floor will be accessible for artists and food vendors, as well as a room to rent that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The second floor will have eight rooms to rent.

Since the Historic Charleston Foundation selected architect Hans Altenbach and contractor Mike Riffert to do the rehabilitation work, a new marker has been erected near Sol Legare Road at Folly Road, in front of the Harris Teeter grocery store. More signage at the entrance to Mosquito Beach Road went up in early November.

The Historic Charleston Foundation also launched a website, www.historicmosquitobeach.com, which includes recorded video interviews with Sol Legare community residents and those from around Charleston.