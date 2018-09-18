Santee Cooper has enlisted private contractors to help secure its coal ash pits in Conway after Gov. Henry McMaster expressed concern that the utility did not have adequate plans to protect the site from rising floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

The pits, adjacent to the swollen Waccamaw River, contain some 200,000 tons of ash, a potentially toxic remnant from coal burned at the Grainger Generating Station to produce power. A failure in the earthen berms could unleash a plume of ash laced with toxic chemicals such as arsenic and mercury.

Santee Cooper opted to bring in outside help after McMaster informed the Moncks Corner-based utility on Monday that he planned to send in the South Carolina National Guard and state emergency management officials to assist with securing the site and coordinating help from other state agencies.

McMaster made his concerns known to James Brogdon, Santee Cooper's interim president and chief executive officer, in correspondence obtained Tuesday by The Post and Courier. After talking with Brogdon and reviewing information provided to the utility, McMaster stated that it appeared Santee Cooper lacked the plans and the resources necessary "to ensure the structural integrity of the coal ash ash ponds."

"We must work together to protect the people of South Carolina and our shared natural resources," McMaster wrote. "Our precious environment should not be subjected to a 'wait-and-see' approach; rather, Santee Cooper should take all appropriate measures to effectively mitigate the risks associated the GGS ash ponds."

McMaster also noted that "the fact Santee Cooper finds itself in this situation is troubling in many respects; however now is not the time to assign blame. There will be ample time in the future to assess Santee Cooper's level of preparedness."

Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore confirmed that the utility had hired outside help to secure the pits, and she said a letter was being drafted to fully address the governor's concerns.

Utility officials have insisted they are doing everything possible to prevent a breach from the Waccamaw, which is expected to reach 19.1 feet on Sunday — more than 8 feet over flood stage. That would break the record set in 2016′s Hurricane Matthew by more than a foot and place the floodwaters dangerously close to pits.

Santee Cooper sent workers to the site about a week ago to begin preparations after learning of Florence's potential to wreak havoc along the coast, Gore said. Amid the storm's driving rains, workers dug in to keep the dikes from failing. Workers mobilized excavators and bulldozers in case of a breach. They filled giant bags of rocks. A heavy-lift helicopter will drop the bags in any holes that form. Utility workers also pumped water into the ponds to equalize pressure on the berms as the river rises next to them.

Utility officials met for three hours at the site Monday with representatives from the state National Guard, Emergency Management Division, Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Environmental Control. A number of options were discussed, including placing sandbags along the top of the dikes, Gore said. That and other options were ruled out because the top of the dikes are too narrow — 10 to 12 feet across — to safely maneuver equipment needed to put sand bags or mesh basket barriers in place, she said.

They eventually settled on bringing in private crews to install 3-foot silt fences atop the dikes to help contain the ash, Gore said. The utility also has containment booms to catch any spillover, she said.