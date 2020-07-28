Outdoor outfitter REI set to open its Columbia store Aug. 14 after coronavirus delay

COLUMBIA — REI will open its outdoor equipment store in the BullStreet District on Aug. 14, months later than originally planned, the company has confirmed.

Along with coming Starbucks and the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, the REI opening is expected to launch the long-awaited retail area at the BullStreet District, giving more Columbians a reason to visit the 20-year project to reinvent the former Department of Mental Health facility.

The construction of the Starbucks location, adjacent to the new REI, now is underway.

The REI opening will follow the company's health and safety protocols, including face masks for all people aged 2 or older in the stores, according to a company statement. REI will limit the number of people in the store and will regularly offer curbside pickup for customers who request it, according to the company's rules.

The company has had its building largely since February and even began hiring staff. The coronavirus pandemic put its plans to open in the spring on hold, however.

REI is a different kind of retail company than most. It is a cooperative owned by its 19 million members. Membership costs $20 and provides a 10 percent discount on purchases.

The company is known for being closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, instead urging its members and employees to spend the day in the outdoors.

Food Lion opens in West Columbia

Food Lion last week opened its latest grocery in the Midlands in West Columbia at 2916 Emanuel Church Road in the Sandy Ridge Square shopping center.

The store had a Bi-Lo location until it was closed by the company in February 2019, along with a store in Lexington. Now it is open as a full-service Food Lion, including local product from such suppliers as Cromers popcorn and produce from W.P. Rawls in Pelion.

The store also has multiple spaces set aside in its parking area for customers using its Food Lion To Go grocery carryout service. Such services have gained in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sandy Ridge shopping center also is adding a Little Caesar's pizza location.

More Food Lion locations are on the way in South Carolina. In June the company purchased 38 former Bi-Lo and Harveys locations around the state. Those stores are expected to switch to the Food Lion banner by next April.

Yesterdays items draw bids

Memorabilia from the closed Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern drew strong bidding during an auction last weekend, with the wooden cowboy in a bathtub from the bar's interior drawing a bid of $3,600.

That was right in the predicted $3,000-$5,000 range for the wooden figure, which was carved by a folk artist at the request of the bar's owners.

The figure, signs and many other fixtures left over from 43 years at Yesterdays were auctioned off Saturday by Wooten and Wooten of Camden.

The bar's last call bell sold for $450. Custom bar signs sold for prices between $950 and $1,600. Other memorable items such as custom tabletops sold for prices ranging from $70 to $150.

Neither of the large bar counters from the location sold during Saturday's auction.

European Market hits license issue

The owner of the European Market chain of shops has been charged with operating without a license at the Lexington location by the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Natalia Sokil, 44, of Spartanburg was charged Thursday with operating the store without a license, according to a release from Revenue. Agents from Revenue we able to buy items in the store and charged sales tax despite the lack of a business license, according to the the agency statement.

The stores, which have six S.C. locations, sell hard-to-find foods such as imported sausages and pirogis.

The charge relates to issues from a past audit, the owner said on the store's Facebook page. A Go Fund Me page has been started to help the owner raise money to settle the matter.

Openings and closings

Two new tenants are coming to the Village at Sandhill. A location of Title Boxing Club, a fitness studio based on boxing and martial arts exercises, will come to the development in Northeast Richland. The shopping area also will be home to The Knotty Spot, a salon for hair care and hair extensions. Patrick Palmer and Bobby Balboni handled the leasing for NAI Columbia. ... Breakfast place Another Broken Egg Cafe is coming to the new outbuilding at 4600 Devine Street in the Crosshill area.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.