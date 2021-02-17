OSHA investigating after North Charleston auto worker suffers fatal injury

Federal workplace safety regulators are investigating after a worker at a North Charleston auto parts manufacturer suffered fatal injuries while on the job.
Nelson Middleton Jr. 56, of North Charleston, died at 11:42 p.m. Feb. 15 at Medical University Hospital after he was injured earlier that night at MAHLE Behr, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner's office, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
MAHLE Behr is a German auto parts manufacturer.
Further information was not available.