A North Charleston man originally implicated in a deadly shooting had his murder charge dismissed after authorities determined he didn't fire the fatal shot during a fight.
Darrell Jerome Walker Jr., 27, instead pleaded guilty Friday to the lesser charge of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years probation and given credit for serving 22 months in jail.
Walker, of Lexington Avenue in North Charleston, was charged in the Aug. 20, 2017, death of 22-year-old Antonio Williams of Hanahan.
North Charleston police said the men were at a party at a house at 1931 Quitman St. in the city's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood when a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Witnesses said a man fired a handgun with an extended magazine into the air. The crowd moved into the street where the man shot repeatedly toward people in several directions, according to police.
Neighbors who called 911 reported hearing “a hail of gunfire” — up to 30 gunshots — and said it sounded like people were firing back and forth.
Officers found Williams in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the scene.
In a photographic lineup, witnesses identified Walker as the shooter.
Ninth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Chris Lietzow wrote in court paperwork that a ballistics report by the State Law Enforcement Division indicated Walker did not fire the fatal shot.
Prosecutors also dismissed charges of being an accessory to murder against Walker's girlfriend, Tiffany Brown, and her brother, Vernon Brown.
The two had been accused of helping Walker dispose of the gun used in the shooting. Tiffany Brown had also faced an obstruction charge for allegedly lying to detectives.
In dismissing those charges last week, Lietzow wrote that it would be impossible to prosecute the Browns for accessory to a crime that Walker did not commit.
Walker pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of second-degree domestic violence, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, and unlawful carrying of a pistol as part of a plea agreement.