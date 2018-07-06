The kamikaze planes divebombed one after the other, a dozen in as many minutes, battering the Navy destroyer Laffey as the forward turret gun hammered away at them.
The assault is considered the one of most intense air attacks in history.
Waitman Kapaldo was in that forward turret. On Friday, 72 years after the World War II battle for Okinawa Island, he came back to see the ship for the first time since he mustered out of service.
Kapaldo, now 97, was wheeled down the ramp at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, where the ship is on exhibit.
The forward turret gun where he fought now points over Charleston Harbor, with pelican swooning by, landing at the Crab Bank rookery. The insignia he painted on a tower of the ship, a panther with an enemy fighter in its jaws, still is there.
This time his boarding was different.
About 300 people, young and old, lined the ramp applauding with respectful pride before erupting in hurrahs. A Navy band serenaded Kapaldo aboard to a hero's welcome complete with the presentation of a presidential unit citation hat that belonged to a shipmate now deceased, as well the ceremonial tossing of a commemorative wreath for the fallen.
When asked why he never talked about the war, Kapaldo used to tell his family, "It wasn't very good. People don't want to hear about it."
His son, Waitman Kapaldo Jr., said his father once told him that when he was in battle he was in the dark, couldn't hear the noise and it seemed like it lasted forever.
His wife, Nancy Kapaldo, and family had prodded him for years to return to the ship. The retired instrumentation worker for Allis Chalmers resisted, for whatever reasons, they said. When he got out of the car Friday morning, he told a bystander, "I'm going to be on the Laffey before I get there."
When he was wheeled around at the toe of the ramp to face his old ship for the first time, he took a second from waving to the throng to give it a single sharp, appraising glance. Once the handlers wheeled him onto the stern, he stood and walked with some help to his seat.
"Sometimes it happens when you don't think it will," he said. "You just hope for the best."
Kapaldo is what the Navy calls a plankholder, one of the ship's original crew and one of maybe a dozen still surviving. He is frail now and somewhat bent over with age. Nancy and he are expecting their 28th great grandchild. They traveled a long way from DeMotte, Indiana.
Their visit came a little more than a year after Hollywood star Mel Gibson toured the ship, looking to make one of those historical action movies.
Because of the crew's actions during the Okinawa dive bombing, as well as earlier during the D-Day invasion in France, the Laffey became the "ship that would not die." But 32 of Kapaldo's fellow crewman died in the monumental April 1945 air attack that never seemed to stop. Kapaldo was a serviceman first class who served as the ship's barber when not in combat.
Sonny Walker, who served on the ship later and is a former president of its commemorative association, told Kapaldo, "Without you shooting, we wouldn't have had a ship to sail on."
When asked to speak, Kapaldo said to the crowd, "We kept going all the time and never stopped. We just did what seemed to be right and it seemed we did OK. If you didn't do it you never know what might happen." But, he kidded, they never did the laundry.
Zachary Whitlock, 11, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., accompanied his great-grandfather down the ramp and sat next to him during the honor ceremony, with Kapaldo occasionally grabbing his hand.
"It's cool," Whitlock said. "He can have a good experience on the ship instead of a bad experience."