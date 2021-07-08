Orangeburg soldier killed in Korean War finally identified after North Korean turnover

A South Carolina soldier killed during the Korean War has finally been accounted for after his recovered remains were confirmed by the Pentagon.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg was accounted for on April 21, some 70 years after he died during combat near the Chosin Reservoir.

His remains were among 55 boxes purported to contain those of American service members that North Korea gave the U.S. in July 2018 following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

In late 1950, Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

The battle became famous as U.S. and United Nations forces tried to slow the advance of Chinese troops in the rugged, snowy mountains, earning the nickname “Frozen Chosin.”

Following the battle, Crosby's body could not be recovered, the Pentagon said in its July 8 announcement.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, where they were moved to the DPAA for identification.

Crosby’s remains were confirmed using anthropological analysis, "circumstantial evidence" and mitochondrial DNA, the Pentagon said.

Crosby’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Crosby will be buried Aug. 18 in his hometown of Orangeburg, the announcement said. Family members could not immediately be reached.