SUMMERVILLE — Connor Harrell watched with wonder and squealed with delight as police cars, vintage firetrucks, and marching bands lined Main Street for the annual Christmas parade on Sunday.

To a passerby, he probably looked like any other 4-year-old attending his first parade, grabbing candy and stopping to pet the parade horses as they clopped along the route.

But for Connor, his mother Sabrina and father Eddie, getting to attend a parade and have a "normal" Sunday was a gift.

Connor was 6 months old when a 24-hour period on July 1, 2016, changed his family's life forever. Connor was diagnosed with "the worst cancer" in both of his eyes that specialists at the Medical University of South Carolina said they'd ever seen.

His mom, Sabrina, said she knew something was wrong for a while. Connor's pupils were huge, and he didn't track toys with his eyes like other children.

Weeks of appointments with pediatricians in and around Orangeburg, where the Harrells live, didn't provide an answer until the July day when, Sabrina said, "Right then, it felt like a death sentence."

Connor's doctor that day tried something new to figure out what was happening with his eyes. She turned the lights in the exam room off, and then immediately back on.

She stepped out of the room right away and made an emergency phone call to Dr. Ronald Teed, a child eye specialist at MUSC. He needed to see Connor "now," the doctor said.

Teed confirmed what Connor's doctor suspected. He had a bilateral retinoblastoma — a rare cancer in the form of a tumor in both of his eyes that almost entirely obscures his vision and can't be fully cured.

"We didn't understand quite what that meant. We just heard cancer," Sabrina said. "And all I could think was 'Oh my God, my son is going to die.'"

Teed then referred the Harrell's to MUSC's child cancer center for an immediate meeting with a world-renowned surgeon the center had just hired from Philadelphia who specialized in retinoblastomas.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours that would change the Harrell family forever. Connor's tumors were Class E in one eye and Class D in the other -- the worst the doctors had seen. His retinas were detached and the optic nerve obscured.

"The tumors were so bad that they had to act quickly," Sabrina said.

At 6 months old, he had to go through six rounds of systemic chemo and three rounds of highly dangerous inter-arterial chemo — a procedure that involves placing a catheter through Connor's groin and threading it through his body up to his eye so the chemo can be directly targeted at the tumor.

Connor has had more procedures and been put under anesthesia more times than Sabrina and Eddie can count.

At the same time the treatments were under way, Connor was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. Eddie also suffered a stroke, which kept him out of work as a plumber for six months in 2018, in addition to having seven surgeries to fix problems with his knee and back. It was a brutal stretch for the Harrell family.

Today, at the age of 4, Connor is doing well. His vision, doctors think, is like looking through a straw that you'd get to stir coffee with at a gas station. But he can see colors and recognize his favorite construction vehicles like cement mixers.

"He's a very unique little boy," Eddie said.

Sunday's jaunt for the Harrells from Orangeburg to Summerville was made possible by a longtime Summerville resident named Kristine Schaffer. In 2016, Schaffer was working as a volunteer director for the Make-A-Wish foundation and fell in love with a child named Antonio who had terminal brain cancer. She "couldn't let go of him," and decided to dedicate her life to working to bring joy to child cancer patients and their families.

"All you can do is bring love, hope and joy to these families not only during the holiday season, but all year-round," Schaffer said. "We all have something to give, and it's about finding the needs of these families."

Schaffer now runs her own organization, called Kristine's Joy for Kids Founding Hope, which operates under the American Childhood Cancer Organization. She volunteers across the Palmetto State largely by herself, and estimates that since January 2018, she's taken 30 families struggling with childhood cancer under her organization's wing to raise over $20,000.

All of the Harrell's medical bills, both for Connor's treatment and Eddie's stroke and surgeries, have taken a toll on the family's finances. They are still struggling, Sabrina said, to pay off debt and the little things like power and water bills. Schaffer's organization has been a godsend, she said, but they still need help.

Though for a few hours Sunday, none of that mattered. For one day, the Harrell family was able to feel normal, forgetting the doctor's appointments and everything that goes along with childhood cancer. While watching the parade, a tender moment between Sabrina and Connor captured the spirit of the afternoon.

"You are awesome," she whispered as he smiled. "You are doing so good. Today's been a good day."