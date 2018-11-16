An Orangeburg County man is in custody after he allegedly blackmailed a woman for months and caused her so much anguish that she attempted suicide.
James Michael Phillips, a 34-year-old resident of North Road in North, was charged with blackmail and kidnapping after his arrest on Thursday, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities became involved in the case after the 25-year-old woman attempted suicide on Nov. 8, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman's father called deputies on Monday and told them he believe his daughter was being extorted, according to an incident report. He had been giving his daughter money for school supplies but the amounts she asked for started to increase with time.
The alleged blackmail took place between April 2 and Nov. 13, according to arrest affidavits.
According to the incident report and affidavits, Phillips used threats of violence, death and loss of custody of her 5-year-old daughter to coerce the victim into giving him at least $30,000. The money was spread out over multiple payments.
At some point, the victim was able to get back custody of her daughter and stopped paying Phillips, so he plotted to create a fictitious gang to scare her into continuing with the payments, according to the Sheriff's Office. Phillips played the role of three separate members in the fake gang and "used an electronic device to create the belief three gang members were contacting her."
"Phillips said the gang had a package of photos said to depict the victim in a negative light that would be released if payment wasn’t made," the Sheriff's Office stated. "All the while, Phillips acted as if he was a shield for the victim, keeping her safe from the fabricated gang. She said he would take her to public locations where he would point out total strangers, saying they were in the gang wanting to harm her."
Once the woman's financial resources started to run out, Phillips changed the story and said the gang would kill her and her child if she didn't pay, the Sheriff's Office stated.
During one incident — on Nov. 4 — Phillips allegedly ordered the woman against a wall and put what she thought was a loaded handgun to her head, an affidavit stated. He ordered her to pay him $1,000 by the next day or he would kill her.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called the crime "beyond comprehension."
If convicted, Phillips is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years for kidnapping alone. The woman remained hospitalized on Friday.