The Cane Bay Family YMCA won’t be opening this winter.
YMCA officials announced Wednesday that unforeseen delays caused by weather and construction slowdowns have pushed the facility's opening until sometime this spring.
The YMCA said delays impacted the delivery of supplies and permitting schedules. Members may have to wait until April to access the center.
“We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this has caused our new members, who are eagerly awaiting the opening," said Paul Stoney, president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Greater Charleston. “Fees will not be withdrawn until the doors are open and we will be crediting each charter member with one free month."
The project, which was announced more than six years ago, was initially set back because of funding and bad weather. It eventually broke ground in June 2017 in the rapidly growing Cane Bay community that will eventually see 10,000 homes.
Last fall, the Cane Bay facility came under fire when it posted its membership fees on social media. Members grumbled because the fees were higher than other surrounding YMCA facilities and there were child care costs of $1 per hour.
The organization later included child care in the cost of membership.
Some residents said the YMCA is doing what it can to ease members' concerns.
Dana Slowinski has a membership and is excited for her daughter to begin swimming lessons.
She applauded the group for keeping the community updated on the status of the facility.
“They’ve been getting an awful lot of slack for everything they’re doing. ... I don’t agree with it," Slowinski said. "Originally, they were getting a lot of questions and they just weren’t responding. Now they are thinking a little bit more of the members."
As for the delay, Slowinski said she recognizes that large projects often take longer than originally expected.
"I'm OK with the delay," she said. "There’s a lot going on and the weather is not great."
Stoney addressed residents' concerns in Wednesday's release.
“We value our current and future members and appreciate their patience through this time,” he said. “We are just as eager to open our doors and have the good people of Berkeley County and the surrounding Cane Bay area use this new facility.”
The 54,000-square-foot facility will feature a wellness center, gym, indoor jogging track, pickleball courts, meeting spaces and a 25-yard indoor pool. The site will also have a 4,500-square-foot library.