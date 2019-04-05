WALTERBORO — Among the sea of mourners, many wearing black, two white horses and a bouquet of purple and silver balloons stood out.
As Raniya Wright’s pallbearers brought the casket carrying her body into Saint Center Ministries, a man in a tuxedo and a top hat released the balloons. They began to dance high above the church steeple, floating into a cloudless sky.
On the carriage, an inscription read: “Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.”
Cars lined the shoulder of Robertson Boulevard in both directions Wednesday, and police escorted guests across the road. The mourners trailed behind the 10-year-old's casket, following a red carpet that led them into the house of worship.
There was hardly any room. The main church, filled. The second floor, filled. The stairways, filled. The lobby, filled. The hallways, filled. Some opted to stand outside, sweating in black suits and dresses on a 70-degree day.
As everyone settled in for the service, the Rev. Betty Collins led a prayer. She proclaimed, “You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.”
It was clear that there was no shortage of love and prayers, but there continues to be a lack of answers.
So many questions
Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone has not released the initial results of the autopsy. Officials also are waiting for results from several medical tests, and he said the findings might not be released for several weeks.
Someone on earth knows the details of what happened to Raniya, but few have provided answers to the public in the days following the Forest Hills Elementary fifth-grader's death on March 25.
Rumors of bullying and gangs flooded Facebook. The day before Raniya's funeral, state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, spoke out. She claimed a brief shoving match with another girl stemming from a day-long argument preceded her death. On the way to the principal's office, Raniya grabbed her head in pain, Matthews said.
The next day, the 10-year-old died at the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital.
Lawyers for her mother, Ashley Wright, and law enforcement didn’t address the specifics of the senator's comments.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has said that it is a “very complex investigation.” Wright’s attorneys said the senator’s words were “disheartening and deeply regrettable.” Colleton County School District officials acknowledged after the funeral that “members of our community may have questions and concerns,” but they said the investigation must be closed before they can comment.
In times of tragedy, two types of questions emerge: The immediate ones and the timeless ones.
Immediately, people wanted to know if Raniya was being bullied consistently. Did the school know about it? What was her cause of death? Where were the figures of authority? Why wasn't it stopped?
But with no answers, everyone is left with the usual, larger questions.
Why do some die so young? How do we make sense of violence among children? How does this fall into God’s plan?
On Wednesday, family and friends found solace and comfort in the unknown and sought answers in a situation that many found impossible to comprehend.
The youngest usher
Raniya Wright’s obituary program called her “An Angel in Disguise.”
Deacon Helen Gantt remembered a time when she asked Raniya, then a little girl, how she wanted to serve Aimwell Presbyterian Church.
What did she want to do? Did she want to be a singer? No. Did she want to be a praise dancer? No. At 5 years old, she wanted to be an usher, the youngest in their congregation, Gantt said.
Pastor Perry D. Griffin of Aimwell Presbyterian compared Raniya’s time as an usher to a section from Psalms 84:10.
“I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked."
Ushers were holding doors, handing out printed copies of the obituary and finding any open seat they could as more people arrived at Raniya's service.
“This little girl is passing out bulletins in heaven, Lord,” Griffin proclaimed during the eulogy. “We only had her a short time. But within those 10 years, she lived a life more full than most 50-year-olds.”
Debi Price, Raniya’s fourth-grade teacher, spoke lovingly of her former student.
“We love our students like our own children," Price said. “Raniya was no exception. ... She was a little mama for our class.”
Price said Raniya would often pass out papers and that she “brought laughter into our classroom every day.”
After she graduated fourth grade, Raniya asked Price if she could sit in her class. Price kindly reminded her that she had outgrown that and she didn’t need to be with the younger students.
“But then she said, ‘Well, maybe I can help them with something,’” Price recalled.
Some of Raniya’s cousins and classmates also spoke. One girl took the microphone, she wanted to say a few words. All she could get out was a few tears before leaving the altar. Another young boy, too shy to speak loudly into the microphone, spoke about how she was his “favorite cousin.”
Another church member from Aimwell Presbyterian Church, Leslie Holmes, remembered how she would always cradle her little brother, Royal.
Royal was sitting there in the church, wearing all white with a blue, pink and purple checkered bow tie around his neck.
“You would think that baby belonged to ‘Niya,” Holmes said. “She rocked him, she fed him, and she took special care of him.”
Final goodbyes
Powerful gospel music raised spirits. As the funeral was coming to a close, there was one thing left to do. God’s newest angel needed to look her best.
A man in a black tuxedo and top hat walked into the church. In his left hand was a black pillow, a gold tiara sat on top of it. With a slow, deliberate gait, raising one knee and then placing his foot to the ground, he inched his way to the altar.
Raniya laid there in a white dress and white gloves. The man in the top hat, once he made it to the front of the church, placed the crown on her black hair. The congregation lined up for one last glimpse of her.
The family lingered until everyone else was out of the church. It was just them, their girl and their sorrow. The lid of the casket was closed.
There was a common theme among the comments, speeches and eulogies. No one knew how Raniya died, and there wasn't a clear answer as to why God’s plan could have ever included this tragedy.
But one church member said: God needed another angel and she was already trained in the service of the Lord.