Online warning of serial sex offender is incorrect, Charleston police say

The Charleston Police Department has rejected as false social media posts that claim there is a serial sex offender in downtown Charleston targeting women walking alone or intoxicated.

A police spokesman said there was one sexual assault and two instances of women being groped, but the men who committed these attacks were not the same person.

The social media posts were screenshots of a text conversation between two people on the iMessage app. The message in the screenshot referred to a friend who attended a meeting with the Charleston County Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. The friend said a serial rapist was focusing on women on St. Philip Street around King Street, according to the screenshot. It encourages warning woman about the alleged rapist.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said on May 27 there were three incidents on St. Philip Street since mid-April, none of them related to the other.

“The Charleston Police Department has no information supporting the existence of a serial rapist in that area, or in any area of the city of Charleston,” Francis wrote.

The first incident was a sexual assault on April 16 on St. Philip near Radcliffe Street, Francis wrote.

In the two other cases on St. Philip Street, women were groped and then left the area, he wrote. One was April 17 at St. Philip and Morris streets. The other was April 29 on St. Philip near Warren Street, Francis wrote.

“The descriptions provided by the victims of each perpetrator are distinctly different, to include ethnicity and age,” Francis wrote.

Police presence has increased in these areas of downtown Charleston, Francis wrote.

The College of Charleston public safety force was notified after each incident, Francis wrote. Chip Searson, chief of the College of Charleston police, also said the social media post was false.