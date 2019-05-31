A planned 70-unit affordable housing project for formerly homeless workers downtown has new life and could begin construction soon, thanks to a new legal deal.
The housing project is being built by the nonprofit group One80 Place, which runs a homeless shelter on Walnut Street and plans to build the new units on its former shelter site at 573 Meeting St. The $24 million project had been on hold until a breakthrough this week freed up $3 million more from the city of Charleston.
"We are beyond delighted, excited, optimistic," One80 Director Stacey Denaux said Friday. "This was really kind of the final piece of the puzzle to fall into place to move the project forward."
The final piece was made possible by the city of Charleston's settlement with a different local nonprofit, the Charleston Citywide Local Development Corp., which received $22.8 million in 2016 from the repayment of a federal loan extended to developers of the luxury hotel Charleston Place.
In the 1980s, the city had used the nonprofit, now known as the LDC, to extend the federal loan because state law prohibits local governments from making loans to private entities. Earlier this year, the city sued the LDC because city officials had grown frustrated over accessing $10 million of the sum.
But City Council unanimously approved a settlement this week that effectively ends the dispute and gives the city access to millions of dollars for new affordable housing.
"This is a huge victory, so to speak, for affordable housing in the city of Charleston," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "It's terrific to forge a new partnership with the LDC, hand in hand working together to be able to provide funding for affordable housing in our city."
The One80 Place project is not the only project to get immediate help. The agreement also is expected to result in $800,000 for the Bulls Creek Development project in West Ashley.
The Bulls Creek Development project includes 57 new apartments for families earning less than 60 percent of the area median income, according to Geona Shaw Johnson, the city's director for Housing and Community Development. The parcel is near Ashley River Road and Ashley Crossing.
Newly appointed LDC CEO Steve Saltzman said the settlement means both parties can return their focus to "what is best for the people of Charleston."
Under the agreement, the LDC soon will transfer $10 million to the city, which will be used to develop affordable housing, also known as workforce housing. The Charleston Redevelopment Corporation, another nonprofit, will oversee that, according to the settlement.
City voters approved floating a $20 million bond for affordable housing projects a few years ago, but that money was not enough to satisfy all the projects that sought a chunk of it.
The One80 Place project, for instance, got only $3 million of the $6 million it had sought for the 573 Meeting project.
Denaux said the new housing is the first of its kind downtown in that it's specifically aimed at workers who make at or near the minimum wage and have a history of homelessness. While its residents will sign leases and pay rent like other renters, One80 Place could only get so much private financing and could not find a way to close the $3 million gap, until now.
"This is a huge piece," she said.
By June, the LDC is also expected to deposit another $9.2 million into a revolving loan fund for affordable housing in the city. Applications for any of that money would be reviewed by the city and the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation. Anyone receiving a housing loan will be required to pay back directly into the revolving fund. A quarter of the interest would end up in that fund, and the rest would go toward the LDC's general accounts.
The settlement calls for the LDC to retain $3.6 million for use for projects as it deems fit. If the nonprofit doesn't receive applications for projects within the city, and the city confirms that to be true, that money could be awarded to projects outside the city limits.