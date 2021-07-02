One person killed, second injured in shooting on Charleston's East Side

One person was injured and a second killed in a July 1 shooting on Charleston's East Side.

Charleston police officers were dispatched to Harris and Hanover Streets about 9:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area, according to an incident report. Officers met with a 28-year-old woman who had been shot.

At the scene, officers learned a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound was at a Jackson Street residence. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty detective.