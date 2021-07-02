You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One person killed, second injured in shooting on Charleston's East Side

  • Updated
Harris and Hanover
Buy Now

Charleston police officers were dispatched to Harris and Hanover Streets about 9:20 p.m. July 1 for reports of shots fired in the area, according to an incident report. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

One person was injured and a second killed in a July 1 shooting on Charleston's East Side. 

Charleston police officers were dispatched to Harris and Hanover Streets about 9:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area, according to an incident report. Officers met with a 28-year-old woman who had been shot. 

At the scene, officers learned a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound was at a Jackson Street residence. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty detective.

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News