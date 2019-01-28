A North Charleston man is facing multiple charges after a person was killed and three others were injured early Saturday downtown following a serious wreck, Charleston police said.

Witnesses told police that, just before 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Meeting and Columbus streets, a 2004 Ford pickup truck driving north on Meeting Street disregarded the traffic light and struck the passenger side of a Mazda sedan, authorities said. The Mazda, which contained four passengers, then hit a building near the intersection.

The passenger in the front seat died on the scene, and the driver was transported a hospital in serious condition, police said. The other two passengers were injured, though authorities said the injuries were non-life-threatening. The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as William Kappel Jr., 32.

Police responded to the hospital where the driver of the pickup truck, Thomas C. Garris, 30, was being treated. Officers said Garris was under the influence and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and reckless homicide.

The two people in the pickup truck were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saturday's wreck marks the first traffic fatality in Charleston in 2019, authorities said. In 2018, Charleston saw 15 traffic fatalities, at least nine of which were linked to driving under the influence.