One person killed in triple shooting outside Summerville early Monday

Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead early Monday.
The shooting happened at 151 Cady Drive in an unincorporated area outside of Summerville, said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
"During the incident, shots were fired and three persons sustained injuries," Carson said. "One of the three individuals involved in the incident ... has passed away."
Detectives continued to work on the case Monday afternoon.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas Payton Davis, 18, of Summerville.
Davis was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:08 a.m. Monday, the Coroner's Office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The shooting was the second homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2020, and the 12th in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.