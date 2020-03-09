You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

One person killed in triple shooting outside Summerville early Monday

  • Updated
DCSO webref

Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead early Monday. 

The shooting happened at 151 Cady Drive in an unincorporated area outside of Summerville, said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. 

"During the incident, shots were fired and three persons sustained injuries," Carson said. "One of the three individuals involved in the incident ... has passed away." 

Detectives continued to work on the case Monday afternoon. 

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Nicholas Payton Davis, 18, of Summerville. 

Davis was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:08 a.m. Monday, the Coroner's Office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. 

The shooting was the second homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2020, and the 12th in the tri-county, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News