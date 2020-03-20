You are the owner of this article.
One person in custody following fatal Berkeley County shooting

One person was in custody following a fatal shooting in Berkeley County Friday afternoon. 

Deputies responded at 12:30 p.m. to Foster Creek Road for a report of a shooting, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. 

"Moments before the shooting, two subjects were riding together in a vehicle when an altercation took place," the Sheriff's Office said. 

The driver pulled over and a physical fight began, the Sheriff's Office said. At some point, one of the two people took out a gun and shot the other person. 

The victim was transported to a hospital but died of the injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Charges are pending on the suspect, whose name was not disclosed.  

Further information about the shooting was not available Friday. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

