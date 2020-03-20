One person in custody following fatal Berkeley County shooting

One person was in custody following a fatal shooting in Berkeley County Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded at 12:30 p.m. to Foster Creek Road for a report of a shooting, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
"Moments before the shooting, two subjects were riding together in a vehicle when an altercation took place," the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver pulled over and a physical fight began, the Sheriff's Office said. At some point, one of the two people took out a gun and shot the other person.
The victim was transported to a hospital but died of the injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Charges are pending on the suspect, whose name was not disclosed.
Further information about the shooting was not available Friday.