A 26-year-old Summerville man was in custody Wednesday after he reportedly broke into a Berkeley County home and fatally stabbed another man, according to authorities.
Deputies were called early Wednesday to a residence on Maries Lane outside of Moncks Corner for a report of a burglary, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
The scene is located off of Old Whitesville Road.
Once at the scene, deputies encountered a female who told them the victim was inside and suffered stab wounds, the Sheriff's Office stated.
"The witness on scene told deputies her ex-boyfriend broke into her residence and began stabbing a male in her home," the Sheriff's Office stated. "When the female in the home woke up, the suspect fled the residence."
The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died, the Sheriff's Office stated.
His name has not yet been released by authorities.
Deputies found the suspect, Mazen Alabsa, shortly after and took him into custody, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The stabbing was the seventh homicide in Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction this year and the 27th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.
Further information was not immediately available.