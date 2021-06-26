One person dead in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON — One person was killed and four others displaced in a house fire the night of June 25.

Firefighters were dispatched 9:50 p.m. for a 911 call reporting a house on fire on Crosby Avenue, according to a press release.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-family home. Crews searched the residence and found a single victim, who was rescued, but could not be resuscitated by paramedics, the release states.

Four occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire crews from North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments responded to the call, along with the Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Rescue Squad, the release states.

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy and the American Red Cross are assisting the family.

Investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.