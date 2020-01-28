DCSO webref
file

A shooting in the Summerville area left one person dead Monday night. 

Dorchester County sheriff's deputies were called at 8:11 p.m. to the scene near Barshay Drive and Garden Lane where initial reports stated one person was wounded, said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the agency. 

One person was later confirmed dead, Carson said. 

Further information about the incident was not available Tuesday morning. 

The shooting is the first homicide within Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the seventh in the tri-county so far in 2020, according to a Post and Courier database. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.