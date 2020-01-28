A shooting in the Summerville area left one person dead Monday night.
Dorchester County sheriff's deputies were called at 8:11 p.m. to the scene near Barshay Drive and Garden Lane where initial reports stated one person was wounded, said Lt. Rick Carson, a spokesman for the agency.
One person was later confirmed dead, Carson said.
Further information about the incident was not available Tuesday morning.
The shooting is the first homicide within Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the seventh in the tri-county so far in 2020, according to a Post and Courier database.