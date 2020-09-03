You are the owner of this article.
One person dead following shooting on Charleston peninsula

One person is dead following a shooting on the Charleston peninsula Thursday night. 

Authorities were called at 6:52 p.m. to Conroy Street between Meeting and North Nassau streets, said Charles Francis, a Charleston police spokesman. 

A civilian transported the victim, an adult male, to Medical University Hospital where he died, Francis said. 

Further information about the victim and the case was not available Thursday night.  

The shooting is the 11th homicide in Charleston police jurisdiction and the 61st in the tri-county so far this year, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department central detective. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

