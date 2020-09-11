One person dead following North Charleston shooting

One person is dead following a shooting early Friday in North Charleston.
Officers were called at 1:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of 7477 Northside Drive, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston police spokesman.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began to provide lifesaving aid," Deckard said. "Despite the efforts of the first responders, the victim died of his injuries on-scene."
Investigators identified a person of interest but no charges have been filed as of the deadline of this article.
The shooting is the 23rd homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction and the 64th in the tri-county so far in 2020, according to a Post and Courier database.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843- 740-2800.