One person dead following Dorchester County shooting

  • Updated

One person is dead after a shooting in Dorchester County early Tuesday. 

Deputies were called shortly after 4 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Archdale Boulevard, said Lt. Rick Carson, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

The scene is located in a pocket of unincorporated Dorchester County near North Charleston.

The victim was found dead inside an apartment, Carson said. Detectives and crime scene analysis are conducting an investigation and have tentatively identified the victim.

However, the victim's identity was not disclosed by authorities Tuesday morning. 

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

