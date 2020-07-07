One person dead following Dorchester County shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Dorchester County early Tuesday.
Deputies were called shortly after 4 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Archdale Boulevard, said Lt. Rick Carson, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The scene is located in a pocket of unincorporated Dorchester County near North Charleston.
The victim was found dead inside an apartment, Carson said. Detectives and crime scene analysis are conducting an investigation and have tentatively identified the victim.
However, the victim's identity was not disclosed by authorities Tuesday morning.