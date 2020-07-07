One person dead following Dorchester County shooting

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.