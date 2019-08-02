Northwoods Mall homicide
North Charleston police officers investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Northwoods Mall on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

One person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Northwoods Mall, police say.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 9:48 p.m. in the "front parking lot area" of the mall, according to the North Charleston Police Department. 

At the scene, they found the victim, who succumbed to his injuries, lying on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. 

Shortly after, officers found a vehicle with apparent damage from gunshots and another victim suffering gunshot wounds at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road, police said. The second victim was taken to a hospital. 

The shooting is the 17th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 39th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

