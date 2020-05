One person is dead after a shooting in West Ashley, according to deputies.

Charleston County deputies were called to the 800 block of Savage Road shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

A male found at the scene was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The male's identity has not yet been released.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.