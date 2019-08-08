A shooting Thursday night in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood left one man dead.
Officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
The victim, who was identified only as an adult male, was transported to Medical University Hospital where he died, Francis said.
A heavy police presence remained around the scene well into Thursday night.
One witness, Jonathan M. Lubecky, said he was on Hanover Street when he saw a person on the ground being given chest compressions.
Lubecky, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, said his training kicked in, and he rushed over and started giving the victim rescue breathing, commonly known as mouth-to-mouth, until emergency medical services arrived.
The victim appeared to be a white male, he said.
Thursday night's shooting was Charleston's sixth homicide in 2019 and the 41st in the tri-county so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database.
Police encourage anyone with information to call 843-743-7200.