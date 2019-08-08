Downtown shooting leaves 1 dead
Police are investigating a homicide in the East Side neighborhood in downtown Charleston that left one man dead on Thursday night. Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

A shooting Thursday night in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood left one man dead. 

Officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

The victim, who was identified only as an adult male, was transported to Medical University Hospital where he died, Francis said. 

A heavy police presence remained around the scene well into Thursday night. 

One witness, Jonathan M. Lubecky, said he was on Hanover Street when he saw a person on the ground being given chest compressions. 

Lubecky, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, said his training kicked in, and he rushed over and started giving the victim rescue breathing, commonly known as mouth-to-mouth, until emergency medical services arrived. 

The victim appeared to be a white male, he said.

Thursday night's shooting was Charleston's sixth homicide in 2019 and the 41st in the tri-county so far this year, according to a Post and Courier database. 

Police encourage anyone with information to call 843-743-7200. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

