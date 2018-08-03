One person is dead after their pickup truck was struck by a CSX train Friday morning, deputies said.
The crash took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Highway 162 and McCombs Road in Ravenel when the pickup truck approached the railroad tracks while signals and crossing arms were activated but did not stop, said Rita Zelinsky, spokeswoman for Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The truck collided with the train, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Zelinsky said.
The individual has not been identified by authorities.
This is a developing story.