You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

One person dead after attempted murder-suicide, police say

web recurring; (copy) (copy)

A shooting in Summerville left one man dead and his wife injured, police said. Police now believe it was an attempted murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred on Avonshire Drive. Summerville police were called to the area around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.

The victims were a married couple. Police believe the husband shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself, Tumbleston said.

After being shot in the chest, the woman is in surgery, Tumbleston said. He did not know her condition.

Police are still investigating. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased. 

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News