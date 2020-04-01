One person dead after attempted murder-suicide, police say

A shooting in Summerville left one man dead and his wife injured, police said. Police now believe it was an attempted murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred on Avonshire Drive. Summerville police were called to the area around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.

The victims were a married couple. Police believe the husband shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself, Tumbleston said.

After being shot in the chest, the woman is in surgery, Tumbleston said. He did not know her condition.

Police are still investigating. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.