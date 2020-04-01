One person dead after attempted murder-suicide, police say

A shooting in Summerville left one man dead and his wife injured, and authorities suspect it was an attempted murder-suicide.

The shooting occurred on Avonshire Drive. Summerville police were called to the area shortly before 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, spokesman Lt. Shaun Tumbleston said.

The victims were a married couple. Police suspect the husband shot his wife in the chest, then turned the gun on himself, Tumbleston said.

The woman was in surgery Wednesday, Tumbleston said. He did not know her condition.

Police are investigating and authorities have not released the husband's identity.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident marks the third shooting death in Summerville police jurisdiction this year and the 19th in the tri-county area, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.