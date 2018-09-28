One of downtown Charleston's most massive and most visible trees — a red oak near Hampton Park believed to be hundreds of years old — is coming down.
The city is removing the tree after it found a large vertical split that poses a threat to those walking or driving along Rutledge Avenue, just north of Moultrie Street.
Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said someone pointed out the split, and he surveyed the tree along with two city arborists.
"We came to the conclusion that the life safety implications were such that it needed to be removed immediately," he said.
The city has barricaded the sidewalk and hired Winthrop Tree Service, which began removing the tree Friday morning. The work may take a few days and even involve brief lane closures on Rutledge.
Kronsberg said red oaks can live 400 years or longer but the city has no estimate of this tree's age. It surely predates the creation of the nearby Hampton Park Terrace and Wagener Terrace neighborhoods in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
When the city installed a sidewalk along this portion of Rutledge years ago, it used a unique elevated design with pedestal supports to protect the tree's roots.
The city has no inventory of its largest trees but its most famous, Angel Oak on Johns Island, is being featured this month in an Allstate television ad about strength post-Hurricane Florence.